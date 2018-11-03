4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0251

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. 4NEW has a market cap of $1.30 million and $23,482.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000393 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00150101 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00252374 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $616.28 or 0.09665332 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,042,714 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

