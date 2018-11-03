482 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,849,000 after purchasing an additional 77,244 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 14.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ stock opened at $265.30 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $305.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,738 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,323.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,958,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,956,888 over the last 90 days. 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.30.

Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

