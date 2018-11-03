37,806 Shares in G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,902,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,073,000 after buying an additional 57,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,462,000 after buying an additional 409,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,497.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after buying an additional 1,183,940 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 7,889.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after buying an additional 444,204 shares during the period. Finally, BB Biotech AG purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $15,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark A. Velleca sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $207,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Seth Rudnick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $506,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock worth $3,436,485. 15.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTHX. BidaskClub upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $41.82 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -1.06.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

