3,568 Shares in Nutrien Ltd (NTR) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 4,210.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Nutrien from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $64.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Shares of NTR opened at $55.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.