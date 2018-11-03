343,257 Shares in Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 343,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 180,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 3.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 446.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 131,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HTBK shares. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Sunday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $635.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.56 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

