3,165 Shares in Bank Ozk (OZK) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Bank Ozk in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $244.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

