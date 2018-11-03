29,598 Shares in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Acquired by Kaizen Advisory LLC

Kaizen Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,598 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 29,870.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Bancorpsouth Bank to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

Bancorpsouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

