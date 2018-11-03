$28.30 Million in Sales Expected for AXT Inc (AXTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $28.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.45 million to $29.00 million. AXT posted sales of $26.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $107.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.00 million to $108.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $129.47 million, with estimates ranging from $126.64 million to $132.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. AXT had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AXT stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. AXT has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $252.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AXT by 804.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It manufactures semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, lasers, military wireless RF amplifiers, infrared motion control, and infrared thermal imaging products.

