1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (FXD) Position Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (NYSEARCA:FXD) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION during the second quarter valued at $263,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION during the second quarter valued at $307,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 23.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 107.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC raised its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 15.9% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXD opened at $41.22 on Friday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $45.57.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

