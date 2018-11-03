1st Source (SRCE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Source has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $59.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts expect that 1st Source will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 372.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 81,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 608,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

