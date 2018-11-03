1,976 Shares in Equifax Inc. (EFX) Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Equifax by 1,375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price target on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

Equifax stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

