19,577 Shares in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (ULTI) Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,577 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $109,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in The Ultimate Software Group during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Ultimate Software Group by 386.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on The Ultimate Software Group to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded The Ultimate Software Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $330.00 price objective on The Ultimate Software Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Ultimate Software Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.38.

The Ultimate Software Group stock opened at $260.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 321.73, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.08 and a 12 month high of $332.43.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $287.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.22 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Fitzpatrick, Jr. sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.20, for a total transaction of $131,996.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,663,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Ultimate Software Group

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions primarily to enterprise companies in the United States and Canada. The company's UltiPro software solution delivers the functionality businesses to manage the employee life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

