17,539 Shares in Chemed Co. (CHE) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of Chemed as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,386,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,586,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Chemed by 750.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 92.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chemed by 370.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed to $321.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $1,278,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,567,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total value of $95,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,533.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,098 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $306.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.17. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $227.14 and a twelve month high of $335.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

