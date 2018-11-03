1,549 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Purchased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,549 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 910,265 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after acquiring an additional 15,087 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,740 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.2% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,076 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, President Rajeev Mehta sold 22,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total transaction of $1,687,050.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $26,702.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $1,396,073.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,551 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.