1,363 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Purchased by Boys Arnold & Co. Inc.

Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $634,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,469.8% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 71.3% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $5,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STZ opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $236.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.67%.

In other news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $989,104.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,331.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Sands sold 151,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $33,787,590.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,980,557.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 578,723 shares of company stock valued at $129,438,449. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $259.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.96.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

