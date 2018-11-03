11,484 Shares in Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 493.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 46.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 94.2% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MNK opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mallinckrodt in a report on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Mallinckrodt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

