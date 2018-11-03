$114.39 Million in Sales Expected for Axos Financial Inc (AX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) to report sales of $114.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Axos Financial posted sales of $101.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year sales of $506.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $483.87 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $597.64 million, with estimates ranging from $569.90 million to $619.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $102.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.61 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 27.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of AX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.74. 337,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,405. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $45.18.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

