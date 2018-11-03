1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €64.31 ($74.78).

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th.

Shares of DRI traded up €0.28 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €41.58 ($48.35). 350,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a one year high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

