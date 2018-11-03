10,644 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

NYSE HON opened at $145.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

