1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-0.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% (~$1.21-1.23 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.33.

FLWS stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $674.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,404,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,709 shares in the company, valued at $16,372,107.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $709,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

