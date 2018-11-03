1-800-Flowers.Com (FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-Flowers.Com updated its FY19 guidance to $0.38-0.42 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. 415,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $674.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cann reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,404,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock valued at $709,788. Insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.33% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

