$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.85. Beazer Homes USA reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Beazer Homes USA.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beazer Homes USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Beazer Homes USA has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $19,549,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.0% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,139,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after purchasing an additional 342,001 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 50.9% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 598,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 201,875 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 987,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

