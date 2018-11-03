$0.68 EPS Expected for Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Union Bankshares had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.49 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Brean Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of UBSH stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $41,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $122,150 over the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBSH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 1,092.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 471.6% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Bankshares by 367.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

