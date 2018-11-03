$0.50 EPS Expected for Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.53. Horizon Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $19.30 on Monday. Horizon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $204,319.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,767 shares in the company, valued at $593,463.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 27,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Horizon Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Pharma

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

