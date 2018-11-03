$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for TIER REIT Inc (TIER) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TIER REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. TIER REIT posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TIER REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TIER REIT.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.53). TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million.

TIER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TIER REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIER. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 1,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,545,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,743,000 after buying an additional 1,444,302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 961.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 614,811 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 925,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,018,000 after buying an additional 370,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 341,182 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TIER REIT by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 788,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 287,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

TIER opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. TIER REIT has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.75.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

