$0.34 EPS Expected for Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Synergy Resources reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synergy Resources.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.87 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRCI. Roth Capital raised Synergy Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Synergy Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Synergy Resources stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.23. 4,363,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,413. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.32.

Synergy Resources Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synergy Resources (SRCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.