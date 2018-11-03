-$0.30 EPS Expected for Curis, Inc. (CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Curis reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Curis had a negative net margin of 407.29% and a negative return on equity of 225.77%. The business had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

NASDAQ CRIS opened at $1.72 on Friday. Curis has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

