-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesoblast limited (MESO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Mesoblast reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 203.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MESO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 78,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142. The company has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. Mesoblast has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $8.78.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.