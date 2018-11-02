Zynga (ZNGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.54 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Zynga updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.00 EPS.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.27. Zynga has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $4.57.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $47,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,045.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 437,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,618,091.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 576,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,796. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZNGA. Wedbush set a $6.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zynga from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $3.40 price target on Zynga and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.82.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as iOS and Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, including Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual goods and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and software licensing and maintenance services related to NaturalMotion technology, as well as licenses its own brands.

