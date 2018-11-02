Zoom Telephonics (ZMTP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Zoom Telephonics (OTCMKTS:ZMTP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. Zoom Telephonics had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.14%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZMTP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. 12,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.57 and a beta of -1.65. Zoom Telephonics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

About Zoom Telephonics

Zoom Telephonics, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and supports Internet access and other communications-related products in North America and internationally. It provides cable modems, asymmetrical digital subscriber line modems, mobile broadband modems and routers, dial-up modems, local area network products, mobile broadband sensors, embedded modems, ISDN modems, telephone dialers, wireless and wired networking equipment, phone jacks and AC power adapters, and language-related specifics.

