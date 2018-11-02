Zoetis (ZTS) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.08-3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.08-$3.13 EPS.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,370. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $67.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.19.

In related news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $184,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $764,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.