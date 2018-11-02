Zoetis (ZTS) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.78 billion.Zoetis also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.08-3.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Zoetis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.19.

ZTS stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.77. 2,685,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. Zoetis has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $96.57.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.30% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In related news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total value of $12,359,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roman Trawicki sold 8,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $764,852.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,467 shares of company stock worth $19,071,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The firm provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals.

