Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Price Target Cut to $119.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.86.

NYSE ZBH opened at $116.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $134.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 22.42%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $3,984,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.03 per share, with a total value of $50,442.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,135,665.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,194,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,144,000 after purchasing an additional 390,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 96.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,418,000 after acquiring an additional 293,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 423.0% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 316,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,259,000 after acquiring an additional 255,897 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 246.5% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 358,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 255,088 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 119.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

