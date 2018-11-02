Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Encana (ECA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encana’s shares have comfortably outperformed the Zacks Canadian E&P industry over the past year. This price performance is backed by an excellent earnings surprise history, with the Canadian energy behemoth having surpassed expectations in three of the trailing four quarters. The company's consistently strong numbers could be attributed to production growth from its core assets and higher liquids prices. Encana’s successful cost reduction initiatives are expected to further buoy the results and grow cash flow. Of late, Encana has successfully repositioned its asset base and transitioned to the more profitable crude. Combined with its focus on efficiency, this is seen as a big positive for the company going forward. As such Encana is perceived to be an attractive pick now.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Thursday, October 11th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TD Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.24.

Shares of ECA stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. Encana has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $14.31.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Encana will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encana during the second quarter worth $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Encana during the second quarter worth $134,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Encana during the first quarter worth $165,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Encana during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Encana during the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

