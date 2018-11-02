Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cytokinetics (CYTK) to Hold

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 717,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,593.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,650. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 38,105 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 75,442 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

