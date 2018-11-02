Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Columbia Banking System (COLB) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,635. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $75,928.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 40.6% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 176.7% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 15,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth approximately $634,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

