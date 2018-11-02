Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

NYSE:CPF opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $802.38 million, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.04. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $33.14.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

