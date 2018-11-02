Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CAI International (CAI) to Hold

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

CAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CAI International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CAI International from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CAI International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,361. CAI International has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. CAI International had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAI International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAI International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAI. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in CAI International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 46,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CAI International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CAI International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in CAI International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CAI International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

