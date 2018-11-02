Zacks Investment Research Lowers Weibo (WB) to Sell

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Weibo Corporation operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute and discover Chinese-language content. The Company operates in two segments: Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services. The company offers self-expression products; social products; discovery products; notifications; third-party online games. Weibo also develops mobile apps, such as Weibo Headlines; Weibo Weather and WeiDisk. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, including social display ads and promoted marketing products. Weibo Corporation is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, OTR Global started coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Weibo has a 12 month low of $53.11 and a 12 month high of $142.12.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.54 million. Weibo had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 6.7% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Weibo by 8.8% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 43.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.7% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 41,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 11,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

