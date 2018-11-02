Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

BMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal to a $78.97 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of BMO opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $84.71.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 38.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

