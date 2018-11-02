Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) to Hold

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.06.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,948,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 11.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

