Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Repligen Co. (RGEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Repligen also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,717,031.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $358,215.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,656.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $3,866,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 56.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $5,937,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $3,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.48. 23,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,687. Repligen has a 52 week low of $29.56 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.