Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oceaneering International (OII) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 175%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OII. Gabelli upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Societe Generale set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:OII opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.37. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director T Jay Collins sold 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

