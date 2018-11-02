Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.63 million.

KNSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

In related news, SVP William J. Jr. Kenney sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $845,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,092.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,403.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,170 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $57.84 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $41.40 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.14.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

