Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $129.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.63 million to $130.32 million. Cornerstone OnDemand reported sales of $121.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year sales of $524.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.63 million to $526.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $569.02 million, with estimates ranging from $553.19 million to $575.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million.

CSOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

CSOD opened at $50.15 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -71.64 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $1,096,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $78,934.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,658 shares of company stock worth $7,119,497. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $5,829,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,184,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,985,000 after purchasing an additional 137,316 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

