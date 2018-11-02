Zacks: Analysts Expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (PQG) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PQ Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. PQ Group reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PQ Group will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PQ Group.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PQ Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In related news, insider Paul Ferrall sold 53,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $952,882.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 86,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,715 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PQ Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,832,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 91,941 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PQ Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PQG stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. PQ Group has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $18.69.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

