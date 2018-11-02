Zacks: Analysts Expect BB&T Co. (BBT) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) will post $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BB&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. BB&T posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BB&T will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BB&T.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBT. B. Riley set a $56.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.12.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 503,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,387,000 after purchasing an additional 81,234 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,754,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 942,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of BB&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 942,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 89,845 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.20. 4,756,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,153. The company has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. BB&T has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.59%.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

