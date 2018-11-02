YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Trading Down 1.1% Following Weak Earnings

YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 45,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 456,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The transportation company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.42). YRC Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

YRCW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 3.65.

About YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

