Yamana Gold (AUY) Shares Gap Up to $2.27

Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.27. Yamana Gold shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 13272289 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.59.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 23.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yamana Gold by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in Yamana Gold by 13.5% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 349,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Yamana Gold by 52.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 124,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 14.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.