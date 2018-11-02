Xperi (XPER) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) rose 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $14.22. Approximately 557,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 409,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

XPER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. National Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 target price on Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The company has a market cap of $632.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Xperi had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $392,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,356,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 221,658 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

